Adobe's decision to eliminate perpetual licensing for its Elements software has stirred controversy among consumers

Adobe is ending perpetual licensing for Elements

The software will now use a subscription-based pricing model

New tools and features have been added to remove some of the sting

Adobe has officially ended its perpetual licensing model for the Elements software lineup, meaning users of the 2025 edition will only be able to use it for a maximum of three years before being blocked.

While the change aligns with Adobe's long-term strategy of transitioning to subscription-based models, it has stirred up a mix of reactions from consumers who appreciated the simpler, one-time purchase option.

The removal of perpetual licensing isn't entirely new for Adobe. In fact, it follows a broader shift the company first made in 2013 when it ended perpetual licenses for its professional-grade software like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro. Elements users, however, have been able to enjoy the freedom of owning their software outright—until now.

No more perpetual licenses

The 2025 release of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements marks the first time this segment of Adobe users will face restrictions after three years of use.

Adobe says the change is an evolution toward a more connected experience, with the 2025 Elements lineup integrating access to companion web and mobile apps.

These services, which likely complement the core software, are aimed at expanding the range of creative options available to users, albeit at the cost of ongoing support after the three-year window closes.

Despite the shift in licensing, Adobe is packing Photoshop Elements 2025 with several new features designed to appeal to users who want powerful photo editing tools without the complexity of full Creative Cloud software. It comes with an AI-powered Remove tool, which allows users to erase unwanted objects in the background of photos.

The Object Removal Guided Edit makes it even easier by guiding users through the process of painting over undesired objects, with AI filling in the area to match the surrounding environment.

Another addition is the Depth Blur filter, which simulates the effect of a shallow depth of field in photos. This feature allows users to mimic the professional look achieved by high-end cameras with wide-aperture lenses, giving portraits or close-up shots an enhanced, dreamy quality. Users will also benefit from new collage tools, which offer creative freedom to combine photos, add motion effects, and adjust object colors.

For video enthusiasts, Premiere Elements 2025 introduces several features designed to streamline video editing and enhance creative control. One key feature is the ability to manipulate color more precisely with color lookup tables (LUTs), allowing users to establish a consistent look across different video clips. Another welcome tool is the White Balance feature, which helps users remove unwanted color casts from their footage. For even more refined color control, the Curves feature offers advanced color tuning options, making it easier to achieve the perfect tone for any video project.

Adobe has set the Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for Photoshop Elements 2025 at $99.99, the same price as Premiere Elements 2025. For users looking to purchase both, Adobe offers a combo pack for $149.99. However, the shift away from perpetual licensing may leave some users searching for alternatives.