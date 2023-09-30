A Windows 11 PC that’s smaller and lighter than the iPhone 15 Pro has been tested — just wait till someone hacks it into a Windows smartphone

Although it looks more like a smartphone – or even a hard drive – the Windows 11-powered Zepan RY-P1 is actually a mini PC that’s soon to become a reality after smashing its crowdfunding target.

This lightweight device, which its makers dub a ‘true mobile office’, weighs just 140g – about the same as a rice ball. It also boasts surprisingly sleek dimensions of 122 x 63 x 10mm, which is smaller than the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 15 which itself measures 148 x 72 x 7.8mm.

The makers of the RY-P1 have raised more than $43,000 at the time of writing, which is 3,200% more than their original crowdfunding goal, meaning this mini PC is set to ship by December 2023.

Pocket-sized computing

Zepan’s RY-P1 mini PC sits somewhere in the entry-level camp, but you can barely complain given its astonishing size.

It’s fitted with an Intel J4125 CPU and Intel UHD Graphics 600, complemented with 8GB DDR4 RAM as well as a 128GB SSD storage. The device also supports Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 , and can support outputs up to 4K at 60Hz.

It includes a USB-C, USB-2.0 and microSD card slot. But with an expansion dock, users can take advantage of four additional ports, including USB 2.0, USB 3.0 and USB-C as well as HDMI.

“In recent years, opportunities to work outside the home, such as on business trips or workdays, have increased, but many people may be having trouble managing important company and personal files,” according to a Google- assisted translation of the company’s Greenfunding page. “Laptops are heavy, and external hard disks can't be carried around.

“Therefore, the mini-computer RY-P1 that we are introducing this time was developed with a focus on "compactness." After finishing work at the office, you can easily store it in your pocket and take it with you on business trips or telework. Unlike external hard disks, there is no need for troublesome data transfers, so you can start up anytime and anywhere and get to work quickly. RY-P1 is truly a mobile office.”

Interestingly enough, Zepan is also shipping this device to some backers with a complementary portable tablet-sized display into which its mini PC can slot neatly. This means it might only be a matter of time before we start to see compatible smartphone-sized touchscreen displays, turning the RY-P1 into a fully-fledged Windows 11 smartphone.