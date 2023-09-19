A whole load more AI could be coming to Microsoft Teams

Your Microsoft Teams calls and meetings might be about to see a lot more AI interaction thanks to a new update coming to the platform.

The video conferencing service is launching an "AI library" that looks to make it easier for developers to add Large Language Models (LLMs) into Microsoft Teams.

The company says the launch will "empower" developers to "build rich, conversational Teams apps" which could help boost productivity and efficiency for Microsoft Teams users across the world.

Microsoft Teams AI

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company notes that the new AI library, set to rollout in October 2023 across all platforms, will offer developers a suite of code functionalities designed to ease the integration of Large Language Models into their apps.

This will also simplify the process of creating Bots and Message Extensions, as well as interactions with Adaptive Cards for conversational experiences.

Elsewhere, Microsoft also says that the Teams AI library will help with the migration of existing Bots, Message Extensions, and Adaptive Card functionalities with seamless integration with Large Language Models into Teams.

This isn't the first time we've been treated to a taste of the AI future of Microsoft Teams and other office software tools.

Back in March 2023, the company revealed full-scale GPT-4 integration across Microsoft 365 with its Copilot tool, which can create emails, compile reports, and (rather grandly) “rediscover the soul of work”.

Microsoft Teams recently revealed a tool which uses AI to generate not just meeting notes, but also suggest follow-up actions, alongside timeline markers so you can skip to the most relevant part of a call instantly.

On the lighter side, Microsoft Teams also raised eyebrows back in July 2023 when it announced "virtual makeup" filters that give your appearance a boost for that big meeting. The Maybelline Beauty app in Microsoft Teams allows users to pick from "12 unique looks", as well as selecting from different digital makeup colors and blur effects, which can be previewed and "applied" before joining a call.