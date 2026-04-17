'A transformative moment': Research shows AI could become the "King of Babel" as LLMs master rare, obscure languages
AI labs are shifting focus toward global language coverage after English saturation
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- AI models now perform strongly in obscure languages with minimal training data
- Cross-lingual transfer allows shared patterns to boost rare language performance
- Tokenizer efficiency improvements significantly impact multilingual processing cost and quality
Large language models (LLMs) are closing the global language gap at an unexpected pace, with frontier models now performing well in rare languages that previous generations struggled with.
According to RWS's TrainAI Multilingual LLM Synthetic Data Generation Study, Google's Gemini Pro achieved high-quality scores above 4.5 out of 5 in Kinyarwanda, a language spoken by about 12 million people in Rwanda, Uganda, and the DRC.
"This study signals a transformative moment that's not about replacing human expertise, but about elevating it with the right technology," said Vasagi Kothandapani, CEO of TrainAI by RWS.Article continues below