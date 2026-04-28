'A significant threat': These tiny 'trained' robots can catch invisible plastic dust in your drinking water

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Electrostatic nanorobots chase and capture nanoplastics

Robot attracting particles in water
(Image credit: AzoNano)
  • Tiny robots actively chase nanoplastics instead of waiting for contact
  • Electrostatic attraction lets nanobots grab plastic-like charged surfaces
  • Magnetic control allows precise movement without fuel or light

There is a lot of plastic waste in the world, which is endangering the environment, and tiny particles of these plastics are now contaminating drinking water.

These particles, called nanoplastics, are so small that they ca