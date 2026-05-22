Andrej Karpathy joins Anthropic, bolstering its Anthropic's pre-training team

The move could be seen as a vote of confidence as Anthropic reportedly prepares for a sub-trillion-dollar IPO

Top talent in the AI research industry is being aggressively poached, even as AI spend remains a focus and key concern for financial markets

OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy has found a new home at Anthropic, joining the company’s pre-training team.

The storied AI researcher, who has previously worked as Tesla’s AI lead, also started an AI education company (Eureka Labs) and has been responsible for the coining of the term ‘vibe coding’, which has caught on as the de facto term for allowing AI to do most of the heavy lifting while ‘coding’ an application, often based on prompts alone.

What makes Karpathy one of the most sought-after names in the business is possibly his versatility: he has not only worked at OpenAI and Tesla, but also interned at Google’s DeepMind team while researching neural networks as part of his PhD at Stanford.

Latest Videos From

Andrej Karpathy to head his own team in Anthropic's pretraining division

In a post on X announcing the move, Karpathy stated: “Personal update: I've joined Anthropic. I think the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative. I am very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D. I remain deeply passionate about education and plan to resume my work on it in time.”

Nick Joseph, who has previously worked on OpenAI’s safety team and is currently head of its pretraining team, took to X to congratulate him on the move: “Excited to welcome Andrej to the Pretraining team! He'll be building a team focused on using Claude to accelerate pretraining research itself. I can’t think of anyone better suited to do it — looking forward to what we build together!”

An increasingly competitive market for AI researchers

Karpathy’s move comes even as competition to hire the best AI talent has fiercely increased over the past few months. Meta is reportedly offering billion-dollar buyouts to companies to secure researchers for its teams, even as researchers flock to other organizations for a variety of reasons, including ethics, access to compute, and perceived leadership.

This, as Anthropic’s Claude has made several breakthroughs in recent months, catching up to and often exceeding performance metrics versus rival offerings from labs such as Google and OpenAI.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Its more focused offerings, such as the security-centric Mythos and integrations, continue to pave the way forward to the company’s growing revenue and clout in the industry.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.