This might be the best standing desk and office chair deal combo we've found for Black Friday

Flexispot E7 & C7 desk and chair combo deals
Save up to 50% When we tested out the the E7 standing desk we found possibly the perfect option for home offices and workspaces. Flexispot's Black Friday deal bundle on standing desk and chair lets you pick up a discounted E7 or E7 Pro desk and get up to 50% off the breathable, ergonomic Flexispot C7 computer chair.
The weekend of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year, and for good reason. We've been tracking all the best Black Friday standing desk deals and Black Friday office chair deals. But this is the bundle that's really caught our eye.
One of our favorite office furniture manufacturers has an excellent Black Friday deal on right now, letting you buy an E7 or E7 Pro standing desk, and get up to 50% off the Flexispot C7 office chair. The full discount depends which desk you choose, with the more expensive E7 Pro offering the larger discount.
We were big fans when we tried out this standing desk in our Flexispot E7 review. After extensive testing, we found it incredibly difficult to find any flaws at all - always a distressing moment for the professional reviewer. It's functional, practical, and large enough to get some serious work done. The E7 itself boasts a height range of 22.8 - 48.4in (58cm - 123cm), offering nice, broad coverage even for taller types.
You can save a significant amount of money when you purchase both office chairs and desks from their online store. We've tested a massive range of the best standing desks and the best office chairs, and Flexispot's office furniture has always proved exceptional under our tests.
Whether you're setting up a home office or upgrading your current workspace, this is the perfect time to invest in comfortable and stylish office furniture. And with Flexispot's fantastic Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal, you can do it without breaking the bank. For even more savings across hardware, software, and office furniture, head to our hub where we're tracking down all the best Black Friday deals.
