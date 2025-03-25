This office chair deal wins the Amazon Spring Sale for me and it's so good I don't expect it to last
It's not a competition, but if it was, the Branch Ergonomic Chair is the clear winner (and the Spring Sale has only just started)
There are loads of deals on office chairs in the Amazon Spring Sale right now - but there can only be one winner. And for me, that's the Branch Ergonomic Chair,
was $349 now $297 at Amazon.
I've already detailed the only round-up you'll need in my guide to this year's Amazon Spring Sale office chair deals based on extensive reviews of the best office chairs around.
But this deal stands out to me, with the Branch Ergonomic Chair offering a professional seating experience at a mid-range price.
You'd usually expect to pay a higher price for a chair this good. In our 4.5-star review, we found a lot to praise about this model, including the beautiful design, comfort, and the seven points of adjustment that helped us find the perfect fit all-day every day.
If you're shopping for office chair deals in the Spring Sale, the Branch Ergonomic is undoubtedly the best I've seen so far. Good specs, good price, what more could you ask for?
For me, it strikes the right balance - you're getting a premium-built chair that's more comfortable than it has any right to be at a price that's not much more than the mid-range offerings from FlexiSpot and Sihoo.
As an inveterate deal-finder, I've been quite impressed with Branch's discounts for Amazon's Spring sale, so I've rounded up some more suggestions below that are worth introducing into your workspace.
More Spring Sale office chair and desk deals from Branch
This is our #1 pick office chair - we awarded this 5 stars in our review, and if your budget stretches to it, it's a top recommendation from us. We found it offered an exceptional balance of style and comfort. Comes in some really stylish colorways.
A simple, unfussy mid-back swivel chair, there may be a few trade-offs here, but the Daily chair has most of the core features I'd expect to see on a well-made model, including adjustable armrests and fixed lumbar support. Comes in a range of colors.
A stylised mid-back, in our 4-star review, we found the Softside lived up to its name, offering "cloud-like comfort", snugly wrapped inside an eye-catching modern design. Fixed lumbar support and plenty of adjustments are on show here. And the five-year warranty is a plus.
Another one to get 5 stars in our review, the Branch Duo is an incredible standing desk that perfectly balances features and budget. We absolutely the simple control panel, and coupled with a ten-year warranty, you get plenty of desk for your dollar.
This traditional office desk may lack sit-stand features, but it's still got plenty going for it. It's well-designed, and I appreciate the cable notch cut into the rear for better management. Available in different tabletop sizes. I especially like the range of colors you can get to suit different workspaces.
You might also like
- Check out our picks for best standing desks
- We compared all the best office desks
- Take a look at our Amazon Spring Sale round-up
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro. He began in tech journalism reviewing photo editors and video editing software at Web User magazine, and covered technology news, features, and how-to guides. Today, he and his team of expert reviewers test out a range of creative software, hardware, and office furniture. Once upon a time, he wrote TV commercials and movie trailers. Relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
"It's our job to deliver constant innovation” - NetSuite head on why it wants to be the operating system for your whole business
“No matter who you are, what you do, what form factor you choose” - how Intel is bringing AI advantage and unrivaled security to every industry and ecosystem