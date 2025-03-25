This office chair deal wins the Amazon Spring Sale for me and it's so good I don't expect it to last

It's not a competition, but if it was, the Branch Ergonomic Chair is the clear winner (and the Spring Sale has only just started)

Branch office chairs next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
(Image credit: Branch)
There are loads of deals on office chairs in the Amazon Spring Sale right now - but there can only be one winner. And for me, that's the Branch Ergonomic Chair, was $349 now $297 at Amazon.

I've already detailed the only round-up you'll need in my guide to this year's Amazon Spring Sale office chair deals based on extensive reviews of the best office chairs around.

But this deal stands out to me, with the Branch Ergonomic Chair offering a professional seating experience at a mid-range price.

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair: was $349 now $297 at Amazon

You'd usually expect to pay a higher price for a chair this good. In our 4.5-star review, we found a lot to praise about this model, including the beautiful design, comfort, and the seven points of adjustment that helped us find the perfect fit all-day every day.

If you're shopping for office chair deals in the Spring Sale, the Branch Ergonomic is undoubtedly the best I've seen so far. Good specs, good price, what more could you ask for?

For me, it strikes the right balance - you're getting a premium-built chair that's more comfortable than it has any right to be at a price that's not much more than the mid-range offerings from FlexiSpot and Sihoo.

As an inveterate deal-finder, I've been quite impressed with Branch's discounts for Amazon's Spring sale, so I've rounded up some more suggestions below that are worth introducing into your workspace.

More Spring Sale office chair and desk deals from Branch

Branch Verve
Branch Verve: was $589 now $501 at Amazon

This is our #1 pick office chair - we awarded this 5 stars in our review, and if your budget stretches to it, it's a top recommendation from us. We found it offered an exceptional balance of style and comfort. Comes in some really stylish colorways.

Branch Daily
Branch Daily: was $269 now $229 at Amazon

A simple, unfussy mid-back swivel chair, there may be a few trade-offs here, but the Daily chair has most of the core features I'd expect to see on a well-made model, including adjustable armrests and fixed lumbar support. Comes in a range of colors.

Branch Softside
Branch Softside: was $329 now $280 at Amazon

A stylised mid-back, in our 4-star review, we found the Softside lived up to its name, offering "cloud-like comfort", snugly wrapped inside an eye-catching modern design. Fixed lumbar support and plenty of adjustments are on show here. And the five-year warranty is a plus.

Branch Duo standing desk
Branch Duo standing desk: was $529 now $450 at Amazon

Another one to get 5 stars in our review, the Branch Duo is an incredible standing desk that perfectly balances features and budget. We absolutely the simple control panel, and coupled with a ten-year warranty, you get plenty of desk for your dollar.

Branch Daily Desk
Branch Daily Desk: was $329 now $264 at Amazon

This traditional office desk may lack sit-stand features, but it's still got plenty going for it. It's well-designed, and I appreciate the cable notch cut into the rear for better management. Available in different tabletop sizes. I especially like the range of colors you can get to suit different workspaces.

