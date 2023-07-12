9 microSD card deals to snap up before Prime Day ends

Amazon Prime Day is closing today, and these are the best microSD card deals still available; I checked them myself just before publishing the article. While arguably not the most thrilling Prime Day purchase, a cheap microSD card can seriously boost the capacity in your smartphone, but also provide extra storage for a laptop, a DSLR, or any other piece of tech that needs portable storage.

There are a range of cheap microSD cards in the Prime Day sales right now, from trusted manufacturers like Sandisk, Samsung, Silicon Power, Teamgroup and PNY.

Our recommendation would be to go bigger with your microSD card, unless your device doesn't support those with larger storage capacities, which is why, in 2023, I don't recommend memory cards smaller than 256GB to anyone else as you will end up paying extra (on a per GB basis).

Cheapest 1TB Silicon Power 1TB microSD card: $84.99 $57.97 at Amazon

Save 32% Silicon Power tops our best MicroSD card guide. It also achieves the cheapest per TB cost of any genuine memory card on the market. Its 512GB microSD card costs $23.97 or $47.94 per TB and comes with all the bells and whistles of our Editor's choice.

Best selling Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD card: $39.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $22 You're making a good saving on this SD card, and the Samsungs are our top picks when it comes to expanding your smartphone storage. The EVO series is fast and reliable, offering 130MB/s read speed for a reasonable price and it's backed by a 10-year warranty.

Sandisk Extreme 256GB microSD card: $48.99 $22.99

Save $26 This microSD is a perfect way to expand the storage in a smartphone, and it's currently at a seriously low price. The Extreme series is weatherproof and shockproof, so is perfect for phones, and it comes with a lifetime warranty by Sandisk with speeds of up to 190MB/s

Best endurance Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSD card: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 33% This Samsung Pro Plus is probably the most cost-effective way to capture 4K camera from a drone or security camera. It's now just under 40 bucks, and it's extremely hardy (shock and weather proof), so is ideal for a device like an outdoor camera.

Sandisk Extreme microSD 1TB: $299 $95.99 at Amazon

Save $203 1TB of storage is enough to store every photo, video and game you could ever take on your phone, and right now you can get this awesome Sandisk Extreme microSD card with just that amount of storage for under $100 on Amazon Prime Day.

Teamgroup GO 512GB microSD card: $26.99 $24.89 at Amazon

Save 8% Teamgroup make some of our favorite microSD cards and the Go is one of the most affordable cards around at less than $50 per TB. It's one of the mid-range cards, so is quick enough to transfer photos and videos at around 90-100MB/s, and it's incredibly reliable.

For Switch fans Sandisk Ultra 512GB microSD card: $34.99 $14.70 at Amazon

Save $20 One for the Nintendo Switch afficionados that love Super Mario's Super Mushroom. Get this 128GB microSD from Sandisk, one of the biggest names in portable storage. You get 100MBs read speed on this card and it comes with a 10-year warranty too, which is a statement of the faith Sandisk has in its cards.

Best for speed Sandisk Extreme Pro Durable 256GB microSD card: $28.95 at Amazon

The Extreme Pro Durable cards from Sandisk are great for anyone looking for super fast speeds as it hits transfer rates up to 200MB/s in read and 140MB/s on write speeds. It can be paired with the SanDisk Professional Pro-Reader SD and microSD to achieve maximum speeds (sold separately).

PNY Pro Elite 512GB microSD card: $49.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save 30% Slash $15 off this high-performance microSD card. The Pro Elite series is ideal for anyone shooting 4K video, and managing large file transfers from cameras to laptops. PNY lists read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write at 90MB/s. As with most microSD cards this comes with an SD adaptor, which you'll need for most DSLRs and laptop slots.

How much storage do you get from a microSD card? Well, let's take a standard 256GB card - which is what most people put into their smartphones. You'll get about 60,000 images on there from a phone with a 12MB selfie camera such as that found in the Galaxy S23, for example. You'll get just over 40 hours of HD video in a card of that size too. So, scale up if you want a 512GB or 1TB card.

Almost all these cheap microSD cards come with a free SD card converter as standard, so they'll slot into most DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. This gives you the flexibility to remove the microSD element and slot it into your phone, to copy or store images from a camera.

If you need to check out more advice, we have a rundown of the best microSD cards right now, but they're very comparable, so you should be fine with any of the cards we've selected below.

