HP ZBook Fury G1i is a powerful 18-inch mobile workstation

It's powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX and next-gen Nvidia RTX graphics

There's also a 16-inch model available with same high-end specs and features

It’s a personal preference, but I’ve always liked laptops with bigger screens. That means 16-inches for me, but HP thinks 18-inch laptops are what professionals should be aiming for if they are looking to replace their desktop PCs and get a solid productivity boost.

Billed as the world’s most powerful 18-inch mobile workstation, the HP ZBook Fury G1i 18” still manages to fit into a 17-inch backpack.

That extra 2-inches gives you roughly 30% more space to work with, which can come in handy when handling complex datasets, editing high-resolution media, or working across multiple windows.

Three-fan cooling

HP is pitching the laptop at developers and data scientists who need to train and run LLMs directly on the machine.

The Fury G1i 18” runs on Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors, up to the top-end Core Ultra 9 285HX, with peak speeds of 5.5GHz. These chips also include an NPU with up to 13 TOPS of AI performance. HP says the machine will support next-gen Nvidia RTX GPUs.

There’s support for up to 192GB of DDR5 memory and up to 16TB of PCIe Gen5 NVMe storage. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, USB-A ports, an SD card slot, and Ethernet.

The 18-inch display has a WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution, coupled with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, trading pixel density for smoother motion. Thermal performance is handled by a redesigned three-fan cooling system, along with HP’s Vaporforce tech, allowing up to 200W TDP without throttling under sustained load.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other features include a spill-resistant RGB-backlit keyboard, four Poly Studio speakers, dual-array microphones, and an optional IR camera for facial login.

The Fury G1i is also available in a 16-inch model for anyone who feels 18-inches is too big to lug around. Pricing and availability details for both models is expected shortly.