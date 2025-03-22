'2-inches gets you 30% more screen': HP is pitching 18-inch laptop as the best new thing in tech

News
By published

HP Fury G1i 18” is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor

HP Fury G1i 18&quot;
(Image credit: HP)
  • HP ZBook Fury G1i is a powerful 18-inch mobile workstation
  • It's powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX and next-gen Nvidia RTX graphics
  • There's also a 16-inch model available with same high-end specs and features

It’s a personal preference, but I’ve always liked laptops with bigger screens. That means 16-inches for me, but HP thinks 18-inch laptops are what professionals should be aiming for if they are looking to replace their desktop PCs and get a solid productivity boost.

Billed as the world’s most powerful 18-inch mobile workstation, the HP ZBook Fury G1i 18” still manages to fit into a 17-inch backpack.

That extra 2-inches gives you roughly 30% more space to work with, which can come in handy when handling complex datasets, editing high-resolution media, or working across multiple windows.

Three-fan cooling

HP is pitching the laptop at developers and data scientists who need to train and run LLMs directly on the machine.

The Fury G1i 18” runs on Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors, up to the top-end Core Ultra 9 285HX, with peak speeds of 5.5GHz. These chips also include an NPU with up to 13 TOPS of AI performance. HP says the machine will support next-gen Nvidia RTX GPUs.

There’s support for up to 192GB of DDR5 memory and up to 16TB of PCIe Gen5 NVMe storage. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, USB-A ports, an SD card slot, and Ethernet.

The 18-inch display has a WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution, coupled with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, trading pixel density for smoother motion. Thermal performance is handled by a redesigned three-fan cooling system, along with HP’s Vaporforce tech, allowing up to 200W TDP without throttling under sustained load.

Other features include a spill-resistant RGB-backlit keyboard, four Poly Studio speakers, dual-array microphones, and an optional IR camera for facial login.

The Fury G1i is also available in a 16-inch model for anyone who feels 18-inches is too big to lug around. Pricing and availability details for both models is expected shortly.

You might also like

TOPICS
Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
HP ZBook Ultra G1a
Could this be the world's most powerful compact mobile workstation? HP thinks so
Eurocom Raptor X18
Eurocom's Raptor X18 laptop may have inadvertently broken a few world records with 256GB of RAM and 32GB SSD storage
HP EliteBook X G1a
This $4299 laptop comes with 128GB RAM by default plus an AMD Ryzen AI 9 APU, and I can't wait to test it
Eurocom Raptor X17
This $12,000 laptop comes with 24TB RAID-0 SSD storage, 128GB of RAM, and Intel's most powerful mobile CPU - but no Nvidia RTX 5090M GPU
HP Z2 Mini G1a workstation
I think the title of the world's most powerful mini PC has been claimed by HP and yes, it's an AMD workstation
Dell Pro Max 18 Plus
Could this be Dell's fastest laptop ever built? Dell Pro Max 18 Plus set to have 'RTX 5000 class' GPU capabilities and Tandem OLED display
Latest in Pro
cybersecurity
What's the right type of web hosting for me?
Security padlock and circuit board to protect data
Trust in digital services around the world sees a massive drop as security worries continue
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
North Korea unveils new military unit targeting AI attacks
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
US government warns agencies to make sure their backups are safe from NAKIVO security issue
Laptop computer displaying logo of WordPress, a free and open-source content management system (CMS)
This top WordPress plugin could be hiding a worrying security flaw, so be on your guard
construction
Building in the digital age: why construction’s future depends on scaling jobsite intelligence
Latest in News
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #1154)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #385)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #651)
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold main display opened
Apple is rumored to be prioritizing battery life on the foldable iPhone – which could also feature a liquid metal hinge for added durability
Google Pixel 9
The Google Pixel 10 just showed up in Android code – and may come with a useful speed boost
L-mount alliance
Sirui joins L-Mount Alliance to deliver its superb budget lenses for Leica, DJI, Sigma and Panasonic cameras
More about pro
Framework Desktop

Framework's Desktop is selling like hot cakes; Ryzen Max+ 395, Max 383 batches are sold out with next shipment in Q3
A person using a smartphone with an ecommerce website showing on a laptop.

Consumers are warming up to AI assistants, survey finds - 1/3 of us would allow AI to make purchases
Image of Naoe in AC Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows is hands-down one of the most beautiful PC ports I've ever seen
See more latest
Most Popular
Framework Desktop
Framework's Desktop is selling like hot cakes; Ryzen Max+ 395, Max 383 batches are sold out with next shipment in Q3
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #1154)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #651)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #385)
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold main display opened
Apple is rumored to be prioritizing battery life on the foldable iPhone – which could also feature a liquid metal hinge for added durability
A person using a smartphone with an ecommerce website showing on a laptop.
Consumers are warming up to AI assistants, survey finds - 1/3 of us would allow AI to make purchases
A bloodied Mark staring at an off-screen Helly as Gemma screams at him from behind an exit door in Severance season 2 episode 10
Severance season 3: everything we know so far about the wildly popular Apple TV+ show's next chapter
Nvidia DGX Spark AI supercomputer
Project Digits is now DGX Spark: Nvidia raises its price by 33% as HPE, Dell jump on Petaflop mini AI bandwagon
ChatGPT workout
I use ChatGPT to hit my fitness and exercise goals – here are 7 prompts to help you get in shape using AI
Google Pixel 9
The Google Pixel 10 just showed up in Android code – and may come with a useful speed boost