16TB Portable SSD devices in the pipeline as key component vendor debuts world's first native USB4 controller — with 4GB/s read/write performance, it may even outperform your system SSD

NAND controller and storage solution firm Phison used its premier appearance at Computex to debut several new products, including the PS2251-21 (U21), the world’s first native USB4 single-chip controller.

The company says this chip offers up to 4,000MB/s read and write performance, and is the first available direct USB- to NAND solution on USB4 Gen3x2.

The U21 currently supports capacities of up to 8TB, but 16TB is achievable, and it is backwards compatible with all existing USB standards, including USB 2.0 and USB 3.2 in different generation and lane options.

LLM training and inference

The company also used its presence at Computex to show off its high-performance DRAM-Less E31T SSD storage solution, which can achieve speeds of up to 10GB/s, as well as its new Pascari series of SSDs designed for servers and enterprise applications. Pascari offerings include the high-performance X range, boot-drive B range, data center D products, SATA S range, and the AI series for AI model fine-tuning.

Another “world’s first” on display was the company’s PCIe 5.0/CXL 2.0 Retimer PS7201, a full range of PCIe 5.0 Redriver IC solutions, and the next-generation PCIe 6.0 Retimer IC PS7162.

Because AI was the big focus at this year's Computex, which should surprise absolutely no one, Phison also showcased the aiDAPTIV+ LLM training and inference platform which it has developed in collaboration with ADVANTECH, Acer Synergy Tech, and ASROCK RACK.

“The new products on display not only reflect our technical strength but also our proactive response to market demands," noted K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison. "We believe these innovative products will bring significant value and competitive advantages to our customers.”

