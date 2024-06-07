16-core workstation from obscure Chinese vendor is fastest Mini PC yet — gaming-focused AtomMan GT Pt obliterates everything in this category, supports PCIe 5.0 and up to 96GB DDR

Minisforum makes some amazing mini PCs, and they don’t just look good, they offer a lot of performance for the price. AtomMan, Minisforum’s new high-end brand, offers G (gaming) and X (eXploration/AI) systems, and the latest product from this label is GT Pt, the world’s first AMD Advantage certified A+A Mini PC.

It comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Zen 4 processor with 16 cores and 32 threads, backed by a Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 graphics memory.

The G7 Pt comes with up to 96GB of DDR5 5200MHz dual-channel memory and is fitted with an M.2 2280 PCIe5.0 SSD, supplemented by an M.2 2280 PCIe4.0 SSD expansion slot.

Ports galore

Although it’s part of the gaming sub-brand (and looks it with its arty dual RGB backlighting panels), the G7 Pt is perfect for pros and creatives. The device features one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port on the front, three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Ports at the back, one data-only USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C Port on the front, and another USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C Port at the back.

The HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and USB-C ports allow it to drive three 4K displays simultaneously. There’s a RJ45 2.5G Ethernet port and it supports Wi-Fi 7.

If you're worried about it potentially overheating, AtomMan's Cold Wave Ultra system achieves a maximum of 205W of cooling thanks to a double-sided four fan design, dual liquid gold heat dissipation, and enhanced DDR/SSD active heatsinks.

There’s no word on pricing yet, but the AtomMan X7 Ti (part of the eXploration/AI brand) has just gone on sale priced at $669 for the barebones version (down from the usual price of $829), so you can expect the G7 Pt to be priced similarly. If you subscribe to the site’s mailing list you’ll receive a $50 coupon to go towards the new Mini PC when it goes on sale.

