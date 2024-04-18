This Harry Potter Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 3 actually looks worthy of wizarding world

Xiaomi has unveiled a magical-looking Harry Potter edition of the Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 3 that could enchant fans of the books and films.

The Harry Potter edition of the latest Redmi Turbo 3 was revealed in China, although one version is going on sale globally. It features a host of Harry Potter-themed embellishments, including an ornate Diagon Alley-style presentation box with a Hogwarts school badge pin, a themed case, a custom charger, and themed animations and wallpapers.

The Redmi Turbo 3's design features a vibrant blue and gold back panel with a prominent Hogwarts emblem at the forefront, accompanied by the inscription "Harry Potter" below it. The camera flash also has a lightning bolt with a wand and the word "Lumos" next to it. The blue section features illustrations of Harry Potter lore, including the dreaded Horcruxes.

Where can I buy it?

The Redmi Turbo 3 is currently available and was released on April 15, 2024, with only one version being released outside China.

There are two China-only editions of the phone, including a starting price of 2,299 yuan (around £255 / $317 / AU$499) for the 8GB RAM version with 256GB storage. A higher spec version with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is available for 2,699 yuan, which roughly converts to £299 / $372 / AU$586.

However, Harry Potter fans outside of China can get their hands on the 16GB/512GB configuration of the Harry Potter edition Redmi Turbo 3 from Giztop for $499 with Global shipping and orders sent from April 16.

Specs-Patronum

The Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 3 is no phone for muggles, as it packs some powerful, if not quite flagship-level hardware. It’s one of the first phones packing the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, which offers similar advanced Al features to its big brother, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip , but with more modest performance.

The chip is supported by either 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with either 256GB or 512GB storage configurations, and both editions use the latest UFS 4.0 storage.



The display of the Redmi Turbo 3 Harry Potter Edition is a 6.67-inch OLED with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels and is capable of 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness. The battery on the Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 3 is a decent-sized 5,000mAh battery and features 90W wired fast charging.

It uses a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP, f/1.59 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle, and a 16MP selfie camera.

This isn’t the first time Redmi has released a Harry Potter edition of one of its phones, as the Redmi Note 12 Turbo also received a Harry Potter edition that came bundled with similar items and an arguably less interesting Harry Potter-themed design.

However, if Harry Potter isn’t your thing the Redmi Turbo 3 is in titanium green and black and still looks like a compelling mid-range phone thanks to its decent specs and brand-new silicon that I hope makes it to us muggles outside of China.