‘You deserve better’: Honor apologizes to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 owners who feel ‘let down’ by their ‘chunky’ folding phone

Brand-on-brand jibes are not uncommon in the mobile industry, and Samsung – which routinely pokes fun at Apple for its missteps – has been given a taste of its own medicine in the run-up to this year’s IFA showcase.

As part of a marketing stunt for the upcoming Honor Magic V3 foldable – aka the world’s thinnest inward-folding foldable phone – Chinese mobile maker Honor has apologized to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 owners who may feel "let down" by their new foldable purchase.

The Honor Magic V3 – which is set for a global unveiling at IFA 2024 – measures just 4.35mm when unfolded and 9.2mm when folded. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, by contrast, measures 5.6mm when unfolded and a comparatively huge 12.1mm when folded. Honor’s upcoming foldable is significantly lighter, too, at 226g versus 239g.

To hammer home these (admittedly stark) differences, Honor commissioned micro-artist Graham Short to engrave “the world’s smallest apology” on the hinge of a special edition version of the Honor Magic V3.

Honor's 'apology' engraved on the hinge of the Magic V3 (Image credit: Honor)

The full message reads as follows:

Dear Samsung Galaxy Z Fold owners, we’re sorry. We know you were excited to buy a phone that folds in half and fits in your pocket, awkwardly. You were promised the future, a technical marvel, a world of boundless multitasking and performance.

And now, you're probably looking at the new HONOR Magic V3 and feeling a little... betrayed. Size matters, and we feel your pain. Like being tipped for a gold medal and then coming last in the race, the knowledge that a thinner, lighter, and more durable foldable exists is enough to make anyone question their choices.

We get it. You were an early adopter, a pioneer bravely venturing into the uncharted territory of foldable screens with questionable durability. You deserve better. In fact, you deserve a gold medal.

In all seriousness, we at Honor are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and bringing you the best possible foldable experience. We're just saying... it's okay to feel let down. We'd feel the same way.

Jeez, talk about cojones. In fairness to Honor, the company is right to toot its own horn – at least in terms of the physical design of the Magic V3. The upcoming device is objectively “thinner, lighter, and more durable” than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, with Honor describing Samsung’s latest foldable as the “chunkier alternative” in a press release accompanying its aforementioned apology.

Heck, even last year’s Honor Magic V2 is “thinner and lighter” than the newly released Galaxy Z Fold 6 – these are just the facts, people.

Image 1 of 4 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Silver Shadow (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Silver Shadow (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Silver Shadow (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Silver Shadow (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is not a bad phone, by any means. In fact, it’s an exceptionally powerful and versatile handset that we described as “a bold reimagining of Samsung’s flagship foldable” in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review.

Its AI-powered software is the best of its kind, too, and we doubt that Honor’s upcoming foldable – despite coming equipped with impressive AI features including Face to Face Translation and AI Eraser – will boast the software bite to match its design bark. That said, if sleek aesthetics are what you value most in a folding phone, then the Magic V3 is the clear winner.

As mentioned, the Honor Magic V3 is slated to launch globally at Honor’s IFA 2024 keynote, which is due to kick off at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST on Thursday, September 5. The new phone won’t be launching in the US, but US folks curious about whether Honor’s supreme confidence is justified should nonetheless check out our imminent Honor Magic V3 review.