It seems there are as many internet security suites as there are potential threats and each one offers similar defences. So it is with PC-Cillin Internet Security 2007 (£50 inc. VAT), as you'll find anti-virus, spam filters, anti-spyware and a robust firewall to stop things getting through. Add to this the latest need for anti-phishing and a file safe and PC-Cillin covers everything.

Also in keeping with other suites, you'll find it all controlled from one central point. In this case, the interface is clear and easy to understand. What's more, when you scan for viruses, it also scans for spyware - not something all suites do - so it saves you running two different programs.

When running the scanner, you'll find it will even check zip files - you can specify how many layers of search it will run through, so highly compressed zips can also be covered.

So far so good, and PC-Cillin lives up to expectations. However, when you actually start to use the features, it's less than ideal. The double-scan approach may sound like a good idea and save time, but it caused quite a bit of confusion.

The software claimed our test PC was infected, which it was as we'd set it to be. However, when we looked in the quarantine section, nothing was there. Only when we ran the spyware test on its own did it flag up potential problems. Once it had found the infection, the virus killer worked as planned.

However, the biggest problem with the suite is the firewall, which for some bizarre reason refused us access to the internet. Fortunately, it turned out that the HTTP access was disabled, but unless you know what you're looking for, this isn't a good start. Even once we'd set up access, we still had to reboot the system before it would acknowledge the changes.

When it works, this program is solid and robust. However, PC-Cillin has a few chinks in its armour that makes it less than the ideal solution.