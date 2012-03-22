Mad Catz's range of Cyborg R.A.T. gaming mice might not look particularly comfortable, but for gaming they've hardly been surpassed.

Of course there have been slight misfires, such as the wireless and overpriced R.A.T. 9, but on the whole if you wanted a flexible, vastly adjustable gaming mouse with fantastic performance, than the R.A.T. series were an obvious choice.

For its latest release though, Mad Catz has dropped the R.A.T. brand, opting for the M.M.O. moniker. But don't be too alarmed, this is still a R.A.T. mouse in all but name.

The choice to go for a different name reflects this mouse's renewed focus on massively multiplayer games - it even comes with a plug-in for the biggest M.M.O of them all - World of Warcraft. So what makes the Mad Catz Cyborg M.M.O. 7 so suited to online play?

Considering its looks, it probably won't come as much of a surprise that this mouse is incredibly customisable, from the DPI resolution to what each of the many buttons does - even the LEDs that light up the mouse can be configured.

Despite appearances, it is also pretty comfortable to use - although if you're not using it for gaming you can occasionally hit the wrong button by mistake, which can prove annoying.

Parts of the mouse can be changed, and weights are included so with a bit of tweaking this mouse can really suit your needs.

Verdict

This is a mouse that might not be for everyone, but thanks to its responsiveness, build quality and sheer amount of customisation options, it is one of the best mice for gaming we've tested. The Cyborg brand is back on track.