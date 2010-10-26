Sony VAIO VPCEB2L9E/BQ review

Sony produces a broad range of laptops under the VAIO brand. The VAIO VPCEB2L9E/BQ features decent power and usability, making it a great choice for all the family.

The laptop's keyboard is excellent. Sony and Apple pioneered the currently fashionable isolation-style keyboard and still execute it best. The board is very firm and the action exceptionally crisp, meaning we could instantly type at speed with precision. A dedicated numeric keypad is also included.

The 15.5-inch screen is also a pleasure to view. It's very detailed and gives great colour reproduction, meaning it will suit those who like to view or edit photos and home movies. It's not as bright as we've become accustomed to from Sony, however, and the Super-TFT screen produces reflections in bright light.

The black chassis design gives an air of sophistication, while also proving strong enough to protect the internal components from damage while travelling. The matt finish is also very easy to keep clean, as it doesn't attract dust and dirt as easily as shinier models, such as the Packard Bell - again suiting family use.

The Intel Core i3 processor performs very similarly to the Samsung Q330, and you'll have more than enough performance for everyday use, with even resource intensive programs running well.

Like the Packard Bell EasyNote TM98 and many other machines, an integrated graphics card has been employed and it isn't nearly as powerful as the likes of the Medion or HP. Still, editing your photos won't be too much for this laptop, but the latest gaming titles will certainly not run.

Restricted storage

The 320GB hard drive isn't the most generous. Those with large music and photo libraries may find it a bit restricting, but the average user should find this amount of storage space sufficient for at least a few years.

The laptop lacks the portability of other devices here. We expect a minimum of 180 minutes from a modern machine and this laptop falls quite short, but will at least last you on the daily commute.

The 2.6kg weight isn't as light as the Packard Bell EasyNote TM98, but you shouldn't have too many problems carrying it around town.

Like the Fujitsu LifeBook AH530 and MSI CR630, this laptop features an ExpressCard for adding extras, such as a TV tuner or laptop remote, while the latest wireless networking technology is present in the form of 802.11n Wi-Fi .

The VAIO VPCEB2L9E/BQ is admittedly a comfortable laptop to use, but it's lacking the design, features and portability of the Packard Bell EasyNote TM98.

