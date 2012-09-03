Hands on: Lenovo IdeaPad U510 Ultrabook review

If Intel had this in mind when it was thinking about the concept of an Ultrabook, we'd be rather surprised. This 15-inch powerhouse weighs in at 2.2Kg, but still can be called an Intel Ultrabook.

That's because it fits the sub-22mm Ultrabook requirement (it's 21mm).

The IdeaPad U510 Ultrabook launched at IFA 2012 is the successor to Lenovo's U310 and U410 released earlier this year and picks up the mantle of high-end computing power, while still giving you the option of either of a DVD or Blu-ray drive.

Lenovo says it "combines the best features of a traditional laptop with the sleek aesthetics and desirable qualities of a tablet". We had to laugh at that last bit; it's nothing like a tablet.

It does, however, boast a very quick resume time – just over a second – thanks for the extra 32GB SSD on board. Actual storage is provided by standard hard drives up to 1TB. Expect various processors to be available in the U510 up to the Intel Core i7.

We weren't overly enthused by the 1,366 x 768 screen resolution and lack of extra graphical power, but we were impressed by how thin Lenovo has managed to make the screen - it's just a few milimeters thick.

Lenovo cites a battery life of six hours for the laptop, though we'd have to see it to believe it.

The IdeaPad U510 release date is September 2012 and UK price starts at £749, which means that it won't come with Windows 8 at launch - although, as you may have spotted, this model (at Intel's booth) has been pre-installed with a demo version of Windows 8.

The trackpad and keyboard was typical Lenovo - easy to type on and pleasant to use, even if it really doesn't add anything to the aesthetic of the laptop.

The right-hand side of the chassis features the optical drive, two USB ports (they look like USB 2.0) as well as an SD card reader.

And on the other side, you get a USB 3.0 port, HDMI, power and good old Ethernet.

Early verdict

The IdeaPad U510 is a large laptop and it shows the latitude given to laptop manufacturers within the Intel design spec. However, what you're getting for your money is a more powerful and bigger screened laptop than you'd otherwise get if you went tor a thin and light. If you don't need to move your laptop around it's an ideal solution - with plenty of storage, too.