The Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX77 will suit the younger technology orientated generation perfectly with its advanced features such as the touch screen and programmable "desktop" with interchangeable modes

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX77 Review: Overview

In recent years, Panasonic has gone from being a general electronics manufacturer to being the biggest threat to the market leaders in the digital compact camera sector. This is all thanks to the company's innovative technology and on-trend designs.

The new FX77 doesn't fail in those departments sporting top end technology such as 3D support, Full HD video recording, a bright f/2.5 Leica lens, SDXC memory card compatibility, touch screen and Panasonic pioneered intelligent auto. These features and the camera's good looks will impress the young and tech-savvy while the decent build quality, ease of use and slim pocket-sized shape will attract the attention of people who like to spend their days out and about.