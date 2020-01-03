Xiaomi Mi 10 could be out very soon, along with a top-spec Pro model

We're expecting one of the biggest phones of MWC 2020, the mobile tech expo being held in Barcelona in February, to be the Xiaomi Mi 10, and a huge leak just laid bare the specs of the phone, as well as those of a bigger sibling that's apparently set to launch alongside it, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

The leak comes via Chinese social media platform Weibo, where a user posted what they claim is a full specs list for both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, including storage options and even prices. It's not clear how the user obtained the information, but they appear to have a history of reporting on Xiaomi and other phone companies.

These specs give us a good idea of the internals of the phone, but they don't tell us anything about the design. However, given that Xiaomi's Mi phones often look rather similar as 'standard' Android devices, we wouldn't expect anything groundbreaking in that regard.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specs in full

If these specs are accurate, it looks like both Xiaomi Mi 10 devices will come with 6.5-inch OLED screens with 90Hz refresh rates, which would see Xiaomi following OnePlus and Google in having screens that are smoother to use.

In terms of camera specs, both devices apparently pack the same 108MP sensor that made the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 an impressive camera phone. This is set to be joined by 20MP, 12MP and 5MP cameras on the base Mi 10, and 48MP, 12MP and 8MP snappers on the Mi 10 Pro – based on the Mi Note 10, we'd expect these to have ultra-wide, telephoto and macro lenses respectively, although this isn't mentioned in the specs list.

There's no word here on the front-facing camera specs, but we'd expect it to have a resolution from 16MP to 32MP, matching most recent smartphones.

Both Mi 10 handsets are said to have 4,500mAh batteries, but there's a difference in charging speeds, as while the Xiaomi Mi 10 looks set to get 40W fast charging and 30W wireless charging, the Mi 10 Pro supposedly has a whopping 66W fast charge capability and impressive 40W wireless charging, which would mean the phone has the fastest wireless charging we've yet seen – the fast tech we've seen to date tops out at 30W.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with its 108MP camera (Image credit: Future)

The Mi 10 is also slated to have 10W reverse power sharing, which would let you use the device as a wireless charger to power up other devices such as headphones, watches or other phones; this isn't mentioned for the Mi 10 Pro, but that may well just be an omission, as it would be odd for the Pro model of a phone to miss out on a feature the base model has.

It also looks like both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will have the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, and they'll likely be among the first phones packing it after the Samsung Galaxy S11, which we're expecting to launch just before MWC 2020. As befits such a powerful chipset, it seems that the Mi 10 will have a 5G variant, although again that isn't mentioned for the Mi 10 Pro.

Finally, we come to storage options. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to have two 8GB RAM versions, one with 128GB memory and another with 256GB, while there's also a more powerful 12GB/256GB variant. The pricing for these isn't exact, but we can see they're in the 3,000CNH range, so between 3,000CNY (roughly $430, £330, AU$620) and 4,000CNY (around $570, £430, AU$830).

We do have exact China pricing for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro though. Each version has 12GB RAM, and for storage there's a 128GB option which costs 3,799CNY (about $540, £400, AU$780), a 256GB model for 4,099CNY (roughly $590, £450, AU$850), and a 512GB model which costs 4,499CNY (around $640, £500, AU$930).

It's worth noting that due to pricing variations in different regions, the actual prices in the West could be quite different. And, of course, these leaked specs should be taken with a pinch of salt, although they are in line with what we're expecting – we'll know for sure if and when, as expected, the phones are launched in February.