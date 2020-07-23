Want to get 4Gbps internet but got no cables? Here's one solution

By

KDDI’s Au launches Speed Wi-Fi 5G X01 router with USB-C and 2.5 GbE connectors

(Image credit: Au)

Getting a fast internet connection sufficient for multiple users in rural areas is sometimes tricky because of the so-called 'last mile' problem. Gigabit LTE and 5G networks can deliver high speeds, but one would still need to distribute multi-gigabit bandwidth to clients over a local network. 

KDDI’s Au recently launched its Speed Wi-Fi 5G X01 mobile router that not only supports 5G speeds, but also has a USB-C and 2.5GbE LAN port. 

The Au Speed Wi-Fi 5G X01 mobile router supports sub-6GHz (3.7GHz band) and millimeter wave (28GHz band) 5G network connections and can hit a 4.1Gbps download speed as well as a 481Mbps upload speed. When used in a 4G network, the router can offer up to a 1Gbps downlink.

Fast WWAN meets fast LAN

The Speed Wi-Fi 5G X01 mobile router supports Wi-Fi 6 at up to 1.2Gbps when using with appropriate client devices, a USB Type-C port to connect a PC at 5Gbps (and enjoy extremely fast internet connection on a PC), and a 2.5 GbE port to connect to PCs with an appropriate port or other network gear. 

(Image credit: Au)

The mobile router comes equipped with a 2.4-inch LCD screen for easier set up and maintenance. The unit also has a built-in 4,000-mAh battery for autonomous operation for 220 minutes on 5G networks, 460 minutes on 4G networks, and up to 240 hours in standby mode. 

Au is a brand that belongs to KDDI, a major carrier in Japan. To that end, the Au Speed Wi-Fi 5G X01 mobile router is currently available only in Japan for subscribers of KDDI’s services. Meanwhile, considering that 2.5GbE ports make a lot of sense for 5G mobile routers, it is plausible to expect similar devices to be available on other markets in the near future.

Via PC Watch

