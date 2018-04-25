Toshiba TV Catalog 2018: here’s every Toshiba TV model coming in 2018

In 2018, it’s pretty clear that Toshiba wants its TVs to be noticed for their tech as well as their affordability beside high-end manufacturers like Samsung and LG. Toshiba has now unveiled its full 2018 lineup and we’re seeing everything from big screen OLEDS to titled LEDs as well as HDR, Onkyo speakers and Alexa smart assistant support.

2018 will see the release of a lot of TVs from Toshiba and let’s face it those model numbers aren’t exactly memory-friendly. In light of that, we’ve put together this catalog of all the Toshiba TV releases for this year so that you can peruse the entire lineup and see which set has all the features you’re looking for.

Toshiba 2018 TV technology

Toshiba isn’t really known for pioneering any cutting edge TV technology but what it does do is bring the latest tech to the market for a more affordable and accessible price point, which we’re definitely not averse to.

This year, Toshiba is continuing its mission to make OLED TVs affordable with its X98 series, while its entire UHD range will support Dolby Vision HDR as well as HDR10 and broadcaster standard HLG.

Across its UHD and Full HD ranges, Toshiba has also announced it’s aiming to smarten things up with Alexa voice support. This will mean that Amazon Echo and Echo Dot owners will be able to talk to their wireless speakers to control their TVs, whether that’s turning it on or off, changing channels and inputs, or adjusting volume.

This maybe isn’t the most exciting addition for those who haven’t invested in the smart home just yet, but Amazon’s Alexa is certainly one of the more common and sensible assistants that Toshiba could have selected to support.

Toshiba has also pushed to improve its sound in 2018, confirming that it’s collaborated with hi-fi and home cinema brand Onkyo on the design of all its speakers and subwoofers.

The final improvement comes in the form of Toshiba’s smart TV portal. A part of the whole 2018 TV range, Toshiba promises this portal will deliver “a more user-friendly and personalized viewing experience” thanks to its integration of on-demand services, customizable menus and ‘view as you scroll’ feature.

Toshiba 2018 TV ranges

Toshiba X98 OLED TV

X98 (Available in 55- and 65- inch models)

Want to upgrade to an OLED display? Then you need the slim-bezeled Toshiba X98 range. OLED displays are still premium in the TV market so while were not expecting these to come in at under £1000, it’s likely they’ll be very competitively priced compared to the competition.

Thanks to the fact that they don’t have a backlight, these 4K HDR TVs are able to dim or switch off their pixels to display deeper blacks and more striking color contrasts. And with each pixel’s light and color individually regulated you can be assured of more realistic on-screen colors.

Like the 75-inch U68 model, both of the X 98 TVs will have a wider color gamut, displaying up to 1024 shades per color and reproducing 99% of the DCI-P3 colour space.

This being the top range for Toshiba this year, you won't be surprised to hear that it also features its XSound Pro technology, which offers DTS TruSurround HD™ and comes with larger speakers for distinct audio quality as well as internal subwoofers for better bass projection.

Toshiba U68

U68 (available in 43-, 49-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- inch sizes)

The U68 range is where Toshiba is looking to go big on screen sizes so if you’ve been thinking you might just have enough room for a 75-inch set this is where you should be looking. All U68 sets are 4K with support for Dolby Vision HDR as well as HDR10 and HLG, tough Toshiba says the 75-inch model also boasts a wide colour gamut which displays up to 1024 shades per color for more life-like images.

This range also makes use of Toshiba’s XSound Pro technology which offers DTS TruSurround HD and comes with larger speakers for distinct audio quality as well as internal subwoofers for better bass projection.

U78 (Available in 49- and 55- inch sizes)

The U78 range doesn’t quite reach the same screen sizes as the U68 range, but it doesn’t go small either. This 4K range also offers support for Dolby Vision HDR alongside HDR10 and HLG. It also boasts a built-in upscaler so that even when you’re not watching 4K content, you can be sure you’re getting the most out of your 4K screen.

As far as sound technology goes, this range uses Toshiba’s XSound Plus which offers DTS HD and DTS TruSurround which should sound good in the front-facing Onkyo speakers.

Toshiba T68 TV

U58 (Available in 43-, 49-, 50-, 55- and 65- inch sizes)

The U58 range is the most affordable and accessible of Toshiba’s 4K HDR range. Although it supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG like the U78 and U68 models, however, it doesn’t have a built-in upscaler and nor does it have the same sound chops. Instead, this range has the standard XSound technology.

T68 (Available in 43-, 49-, 55- inch sizes)

Love what the U58 range is offering but you’re looking for slightly better sound? Then try the T68 range. Here you’ll find the 4K displays with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support. But you’ll also get the XSound Plus sound like the U78 range, with its more direct and clear front-facing speakers.