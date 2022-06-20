This promising new Windows 11 feature is coming to more users

Audio player loading…

Windows 11 users are set for a newly spiced up search function with the latest round of updates.

The new “Search Highlights” feature promises to “present notable and interesting moments of what's special about each day – like holidays, anniversaries, and other educational moments in time both globally and in your region” via clicking or tapping on the taskbar.

The feature could be good news for those of us on business computers and business laptops, who might need a little bit of extra help to avoid forgetting an all-important colleague’s birthday.

Windows 11 search

The feature is set to roll out via a "phased and measured" approach over the next few weeks and months to Windows 11 users.

The feature was rolled out to Windows 10 users in March 2022, and is available in Windows 11 version 22H2, which you can test out if you’re lucky enough to be a Windows Insider.

The new feature will also allow users to explore additional content inside the search home, including “word of the day”, Microsoft Rewards offers, and trending searches.

The left side of the search home will also show an extended list of your recently launched apps, files, settings, and websites to help users get back to what they were doing last.

If you’re not a big fan of the feature, not a problem - users can remove the feature by going to “Privacy & Security”, then heading to “More Settings”, and then deselecting “Show search highlights”.

There are also additional controls available for organizational administrators, which you can check out by heading here (opens in new tab).

Microsoft has been active in terms of rolling out new services for developers on Windows.

Microsoft Dev Box will give developers self-service access to high performance, cloud-based workstations that are pre-configured and ready-to-code for specific projects, benefiting devs that don’t have access to powerful mobile workstations.