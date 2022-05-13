Microsoft is working on a whole new kind of Kubernetes

Audio player loading…

Microsoft is working on a major new project to enable Kubernetes for lightweight Windows edge computing deployments.

The long-rumored "Project Haven" could signal a significant breakthrough in helping bring Kubernetes to lightweight Windows edge computing devices.

Microsoft has revealed it will be talking more about Project Haven its Build developer conference within the next few weeks.

What else does Microsoft have in-store for Kubernetes?

The news was revealed in a posting for a Project Haven Microsoft Build session, which promises to reveal more.

"Born in the cloud, Kubernetes is making its way to the edge," the page reads. "Microsoft is working on enabling Kubernetes for lightweight Windows edge devices, powering Linux and Windows containerized workloads. Join this session to learn about the latest developments and what's to come!"

Project Haven isn’t the only Kubernetes-related panel scheduled for Microsoft Build.

The conference will also offer viewers an introduction to Azure Arc enabled Kubernetes and a Customer Tech Talk with Starbucks, which it says will explain how the coffee firm moved their mobile app infrastructure to Azure and how they continue to manage and scale using Azure Kubernetes Services.

Microsoft isn’t the only big tech firm throwing its weight behind Kubernetes solutions for developers.

Google has announced a new functionality that will allow users of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to offload the provisioning and management of their container infrastructure to an automated process.

Edge computing is also considered to be primed for future growth according to research by Intel.

Intel’s “The Edge Outlook” covered how IT leaders are realizing that the edge is integral to driving operational efficiencies, 76% of those surveyed agreed that identifying “the ideal location” for processing data is a challenge.