This new SSD could be an ideal Chia crypto mining companion

Capitalizing on the craze for the fastest hardware by cryptocurrency miners , TeamGroup has launched a new line of solid-state drives ( SSDs ) that it claims are ideal for the upcoming Chia cryptocurrency .

Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum , Chia, created by BitTorrent protocol developer Bram Cohen, demands more storage for its mining, rather than processing prowess.

While SSD makers such as Galax, in light of the craze for Chia, are warning users that minting cryptocurrencies will void their warranty, TeamGroup is pitching its T-Create Expert PCIe SSD as “the best choice for the environmentally-friendly “storage capacity mining” that Chia promotes.”

These are the best mining GPUs on the market

Here are the best mining motherboards

Also check our collection of the best mining CPUs

Cryptomining SSD

Chia has made it clear it wants to break with the past approach to mining.

The crypto is based on a new consensus algorithm known as proof of space and time, and is a departure from the usual proof of work used by traditional cryptocurrencies.

Minting Chia requires a large amount of storage and faster writing speeds instead of high-end performance.

Chia’s proof of space and time is being hailed as a fairer and greener alternative to the existing blockchain mechanisms.

TeamGroup says its T-Create Expert PCIe SSD features TBWs (terabytes written, a measure of a SSDs life) of up 12,000 TB, making it a durable option for the intense write-cycle algorithms required for mining Chia.

The company says its mining SSDs have a three to ten times higher endurance than their regular portfolio of SSDs.

The T-Create Expert PCIe SSDs are available in 1TB and 2TB variants and come with a 12 year warranty, though TeamGroup hasn’t shared pricing details yet.

We’ve also rounded up the best mining SSDs

Via HotHardware