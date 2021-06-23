This monitor has been specially designed to help you ace Zoom calls

HP is looking to make Zoom calls a bit less unpleasant with the release of a new monitor designed especially for video conferencing calls.

The HP E24mv G4 FHD Conferencing Monitor is the world’s first Zoom certified monitor so users can expect a superb conferencing experience with technologies designed to work seamlessly with Zoom.

The 23.8in full HD 1920x1080 16:9 monitor sports a 5P camera for high-quality video calls, along with an independent tilt option that should provide better facial focus to ensure you stand out.

Microsoft Teams vs Zoom: Which video conferencing and collaboration service is best?

These are the best online collaboration tools on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best business webcams

Zoom mastery

HP says the launch is the the first certification of its kind, and comes after an extensive testing program designed to help workers at companies all around the world.

The company recently conducted research that found 70% of people judged others based on audio and video quality, and that half (50%) of people want their conferencing equipment to make them look like themselves and help them sound more confident.

(Image credit: HP)

With this in mind, it says the HP E24mv G4 features improved sensors that can pick up more color and light (offering 250 nits brightness), making it the world’s most advanced webcam in a conferencing monitor. There's also fully customisable tilt, height, swivel and pivot sittings to fit your home office set-up, no matter what kind of desk or table you're using.

(Image credit: HP)

The monitor fuilters built-in speakers and dual microphones to make sure you never miss a word, and comes with HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, UBS-B and four USB ports for all your connectivity needs.

There's also improved Windows Hello support, and the company's HP Eye Ease always-on blue light technology and four-way ergonomics look to make sure you stay comfortable throughout long workdays.

“The way we work, learn, and play has forever changed. Displays have become centerpieces for business workers and lifelong learners as they navigate their work and school days in hybrid environments,” said Joanne Bugos, global head of Personal Systems Displays Solutions, HP Inc.

The HP E24mv G4 Conferencing Monitor is set to go on sale in August 2021, but there's no information on pricing just yet.