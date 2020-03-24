The Witcher 3's popular Gwent card game is now available on Android phones

If you've got an Android phone you can now finally download Gwent, so if you were struggling to find a great mobile game to fill all your free time, this is probably it.

Gwent is a card game that originated from The Witcher books, before becoming a mini-game in The Witcher video games. Geralt of Rivia's favorite card game has become so popular that it has been turned into its own spin-off game for PC, consoles and eventually iOS too. Well, now Android users can finally get in on the fun, albeit several years late.

In Gwent you field armies of cards to beat your opponent, with the cards slowly growing in power as you go on. It's pretty standard fare as card games go, especially digital ones like this, Hearthstone and The Elder Scrolls: Legends, but there are a few interesting mechanics here too. We'd recommend jumping in, to find out for yourself.

In fact, even if you're not a fan of the Witcher franchise, this card game might have enough to draw you in, and the mobile game seems far enough from the version presented in the video game so that you don't need to have played the Witcher 3 version to understand.

If you're interested in downloading the Gwent Android game, you can find it on the Play Store here. If you're an iOS user who never got around to playing the game, but have been inspired by this article, it's available on the App Store here.

Of course, one of the main draws of Gwent in The Witcher 3 was battling random villagers to win their cards to add to your collection, and that's not exactly possible in the real world, but if you really want that thrill why not pick up The Witcher 3 game instead?