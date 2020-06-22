The cheapest usable Android tablet right now comes with half terabyte storage

10.1-inch Android tablet - $76.99 at Gearbest

(£64.06/AU$121.11)

This Android tablet might not have a name, but it's certainly exceptionally cheap. It boasts a 10.1-inch display, 8GB RAM and a very generous 512GB storage capacity to boot. It's also available in a variety of colors, so will cater to all tastes.View Deal

Gearbest usually offers up some excellent deals, but this one, well, we’re not sure about. It might be a genuine clearance sale or perhaps it's a typo, but we’ll leave our audience to decide for themselves. In the meantime, we’ve reached out to Gearbest for additional details.

Priced at $76.99 (£64.04/AU$121.11) with free shipping worldwide, this unnamed tablet is about the size of Huawei’s MediaPad T5. It has a 10.1-inch display (likely an IPS model), with a rarely-encountered resolution: 1960 x 1080 px.

The rest of the specification is as equally strange as the price point. The tablet is powered by a four-core CPU (the Mediatek MT6582) that was launched nearly eight years ago and comes with a Mali-400MP2 GPU.

Yet, it runs Android 9.0 with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage capacity, and wireless connectivity is provided by Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11n (no AC at this price). It also features two camera sensors, 8-megapixel and 13-megapixel models (likely to be interpolated), with a flash.

Available in pink, black, gold or silver, the tablet has narrow bezels on the sides with thicker ones on the top and bottom.

Other than a 8800mAh battery, a pair of tiny speakers, a microUSB slot, a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, there’s precious little else to report on. Overall, this is a tablet that will be useful for a wide range of scenarios, whether you want to use it as a POS tablet or to entertain your children.

Bear in mind