The cheapest 1TB microSD card has just launched with a surprising freebie

At $169.99 at Amazon, the recently announced Silicon Power 1TB Superior MicroSDXC card has set a new record for the lowest priced memory card of that capacity to date, undercutting the likes of Sandisk 1TB Ultra both in terms of specification and pricing.

And to make the deal even sweeter, the manufacturer is bundling it with a USB C 20,000mAh portable charger worth $40 when purchased through Amazon US.

Customers from other territories should be able to buy the card as Amazon sells the card globally, albeit with additional shipping and import fees.

Great performance, small price

Silicon Power's latest high capacity card is part of its 'Superior' family of products. Along with a five-year warranty, it also comes with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) specifications.

The manufacturer claims speeds of up to 100MB/s on read and up to 80MB/s on write (Minimum random read of 1,500 IOPS and random write of 500 IOPS), making it a good card to record 4K content.

Just remember that you might have to reformat it to exFAT in order to benefit from speed improvements. As expected, the card is waterproof, shockproof, temperature-proof, and X-ray-proof.

At the time of writing, popular brands like Samsung or Kingston have yet to release their first 1TB microSD cards.

We will publish a review of the Silicon Power 1TB Superior microSD card shortly. The Taiwanese storage company has yet to confirm whether the Superior Pro brand, which is equivalent to the Sandisk Extreme range, will get a 1TB model as well.