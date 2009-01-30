3D porn to be made in Hong Kong

3D is the future of film watching in the home. We all know this because AV manufacturers have harped on about the technology for years.

But if you're not completely convinced, then one area of film making about to make its first bold three-dimensional steps will either turn you on or completely turn you off the idea. That area is, of course, 3D porn.

And one of the first countries to get in on the act is Hong Kong. A new movie costing around £2.5 million to make – a big budget in porn terms – called 3D Sex And Zen will use the technology as an, er, integral part of the plot.

In fact, over a third of the film will have sex scenes quite literally coming at you from the screen.

Many close-ups

Speaking about the new film, Stephen Shiu Jnr, a Spokesperson for the movie, said: "There will be many close-ups. It will look as if the actresses are only a few centimetres from the audience."

TechRadar unfortunately missed the 3D porn demonstrations at this year's Adult Expo in Las Vegas (damn you CES!), luckily the folks on T3 got close to the action and assured us that it was "amazingly realistic. A bit too much, at times." They haven't been the same since.