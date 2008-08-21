Mitsubishi joins thin TV game with wireless stunner

There are a few large, thin screens on the market, but most still keep all their parts in one place

Although you may not have seen one yet, so-called 'ultrathin' jumbo LCD TVs that pack most of their workings into a separate box are set to take off in the near future.

In Japan, where most cutting-edge TV developments arise, the latest electronics maker to enter the market is Mitsubishi, which today unveiled a 40-inch LCD TV that measures just 40mm deep.

Secret wireless sauce

The secret to the set's thin profile is, of course, a wireless link between the screen and a tuner that can be tucked away out of sight.

When showing the prototype in Tokyo, Mitsubishi didn't say what technology it was using but, with a stated range of 30m, it's likely to be either Wireless High-Definition Interface (WHDI) or Wireless HD. Both offer uncompressed video links for HDTV.

What we do know about the new TV is that its resolution is 1920 x 1080p and that it'll roll out this autumn for around ¥500,000 (£2,450) – Japan only for now, of course.