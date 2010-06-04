3DRadar.co.uk launches

Catch up on all the biggest 3D news, including film reviews, the latest technology and gaming with 3DRadar.co.uk, which has launched on the TechRadar network.

3DRadar.co.uk is piled high with all the latest 3D news, features and reviews from TechRadar, as well as content from the likes of Home Cinema Choice, T3, Total Film and Future's gaming websites.

This should bring you everything you need to know about the exciting world of 3D, and its steady rise as part of the next generation of home entertainment.

Panasonic

Panasonic, one of the leading names in 3D and home entertainment, is the launch partner for the new site.

"This is an appealing site for both enthusiasts hungry for knowledge, and commercial partners with products to sell," said Future's Pat Egginton.

"With key brands now launching their 3D TV ranges, new 3D content announced daily and consumer interest growing, the time was right to launch 3DRadar."

You can get to 3DRadar at http://www.3dradar.co.uk