Ubuntu 7.10 swings into view

Obviously we won't make any jokes about the new version 7.10 of the Ubuntu family of distributions. Instead, we'll leave it to our colleagues over at Linux Format. "Right on time, the Gutsy Gibbon has swung through the distro jungle and arrived with a new release." Gutsy Gibbon was the codename for the distro.

An early review and opinion piece is already available. And the guys over at Lunapark 6 like it: "The end result is that the Ubuntu team has put together everything that you could possibly want in a desktop operating system and more."

Ubuntu is a full-featured Linux distribution for desktops, laptops, and servers, is easy to install and gets regularly updated with new apps - such as the enhancements to this release.