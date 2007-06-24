Microsoft IE8 trial coming soon

IE8 will be released as a beta version following the release of Windows Vista Service Pack 1, according to reports

Internet Explorer 8 will be released as a beta test version later this year, according to a Microsoft source. Windows XP is apparently included in the plans for the new web browser.

Few details are known about the forthcoming version 8 of Internet Explorer . But sources are now saying it will be released for testing after Windows Vista Service Pack 1 is made available. The release date of the latter has been put back to later this year, TheHotfix reports.

According to the Microsoft source, two versions of IE8 will be released, one for Windows Vista and one for Windows XP SP2 or SP3. The version for Windows Vista will include extra security functions that cannot be included in the Windows XP version due to technical differences.