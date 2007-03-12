MSI trumpets HDMI motherboard

MSI has produced a Micro-ATX motherboard with an HDMI connection built-in. Using AMD's 690G core logic, the K9AGM2-FIH board also sports ATI X1250 graphics, while the AM2 slot supports dual-core iterations of the AMD Athlon64/X2 processor.

Despite the takeover of ATI by AMD, the latter is determined to make the most of ATI's graphics heritage by keeping on the ATI branding.

A handful of HDMI-sporting graphics cards have been on the market for some months, but this is the first time one has appeared in a motherboard alongside full HDCP support.

The board supports resolution up to 1080i, but not 1080p. The new chipset is also DirectX 9 capable - not DirectX 10; if you're gaming with Vista you'll need heftier video support than this.

The graphics use ATI's Avivo video optimisation technology as well, while there's 7.1 surround sound support. MSI says pricing will be around the £55-£60 mark including VAT.