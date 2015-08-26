Facebook's new 'M' personal assistant might be better than Siri

Facebook has announced M, a digital personal assistant that lives within the search giant's Messenger app.

M will be taking on the likes of Siri, Google Now, Cortana and Amazon's Alexa, but Facebook says it has one feature that's missing in its competitors.

"Unlike other AI-based services in the market, M can actually complete tasks on your behalf," Facebook VP David Marcus said in a Facebook post today.

M will be able to answer your questions, but also complete tasks like ordering things online, booking restaurant reservations or even having gifts sent to family or friends.

A supervised M

Interestingly, M will also have a more human component to it than the other AI-assistants currently available as well.

"It's powered by artificial intelligence that's trained and supervised by people," Marcus said.

Facebook hasn't explained how much of an involvement these people will have for those who use M on a daily basis, but we assume there will be a decent privacy policy accompanying it.

Currently though, M is only beginning its testing phase. We're keen to see how it will stack up against its better established competitors, and will be updating as we hear more.