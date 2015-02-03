Download of the day: Evernote

Evernote is much more than just a note-taking app; it will help you get organised and work on your ideas and projects wherever you find yourself.

Why you need it

Keeping your notes, thoughts, reminders and to-do lists together and organised can be a ticky business, especially if you want to use them across multiple devices or take them with you.

If that sounds like a familiar problem to you, give Evernote a try. It helps you collect useful information in the form of 'notes', which can be text excerpts, pictures, voice memos, web pages (or web page sections) or handwritten messages. With all your notes in one place, easily editable and readily shareable, organising your tasks could not be easier.

One of the best features of Evernote is that your notes will work on any device. So you could create a shopping list on your home computer before leaving the house, then edit it on your phone once you get to the store. Or if inspiration strikes when you're away from your computer, you can create a note then refine your thoughts when you get home. This functionality makes for a seamless experience where you can create and edit your notes wherever you are.

The standard version of Evernote is completely free, but there are Business and Premium versions should you need more. These give you extra functionality, such as a presentation mode to convert your notes into slides, PDF editing, extended sharing features and more.

Key features

Works on: PC

