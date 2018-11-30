Samyang launches a manual-focus 35mm f/1.2 prime lens

Chinese lens manufacturer Samyang has taken the wraps off a new XP 35mm f/1.2 manual-focus optic.

This new lens, which for now at least is only available in Canon's EF mount, joins Samyang's other fast-aperture manual focus lenses, the XP 14mm f/2.4, XP 50mm f/1.2 and XP 85mm f/1.2.

Samyang says its new optic is able to work with sensors up to 50MP and higher, and for 8K video capture, so it's future-proofed for the increasingly high-resolution sensors we're seeing in high-end DSLRs and mirrorless cameras.

The aperture features a 9-blade circular design, which Samyang says will produce beautiful background blur.

The optical design of the XP 35mm f/1.2 comprises 12 elements in 10 groups, with the lens engineered to maximize resolution and control chromatic aberrations. There's also a special aspherical lens, a high refractive lens, and extra refractive index lens, which combine to deliver what Samyang says are clean and "exuberant" images.

The lens will have a metal body measuring 117 x 93mm and weighing 1,106g.

The Samyang XP 35mm f/1.2 is expected to ship in January 2019, with a retail price of $999 (about £780 / AU$1,375).