iRiver, Real team up for clix Rhapsody

Whenever you're connected to your computer, the iRiver clix Rhapsody will automatically download new music based on your preferences

MP3 player maker iRiver is trying to create an Apple iPod/iTunes duopoly by linking its new clix digital media player with RealNetworks ' Rhapsody music subscription service.

The iRiver clix Rhapsody device is a beefed up version of the previous iRiver clix 2. It offers 4GB of flash memory, a 2.2-inch screen and built-in FM radio. The player automatically downloads new tracks based on your preferences whenever you're connected to your computer. You can rate songs, albums and artists on the device, as well as read album reviews on the go.

The iRiver clix Rhapsody is on sale now in the US, priced at $190 (£94). You can also upgrade older iRiver clix players with firmware available from the iRiver website. If you sign up to RealNetworks' Rhapsody service, you'll pay a flat monthly fee for unlimited tunes.

