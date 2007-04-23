Amazon joins the DRM-free bandwagon

Amazon wants to lessen the iTunes Store's dominance in the music download market

It looks like Amazon wants a piece of the digital download cake currently dominated by Apple's iTunes Store. Amazon is set to "launch an online music store next month," according to a report in The Times newspaper.

Amazon's MP3 download store will reportedly be selling DRM-free music files, just like iTunes. This is good news for music lovers who want to share their music. Apple and EMI made headlines earlier this month after announcing that iTunes would be selling EMI's music without any form of DRM.

The majority of music on Amazon's download store is likely to come from EMI and various independent labels. The report states that all major record labels have been approached.

Amazon would not confirm any information about the MP3 download service, or whether its prices would undercut those charged by the iTunes Store .