Cheaper flash chips mean cheaper MP3 players

Something has happened in the world of flash. Prices dropped significantly over the weekend, something that could mean we get cheaper iPods, mobiles and other media devices over the coming months. Industry tracker DRAMeXchange has kept tabs on pricing movements which mean that some NAND chips have fallen 73 per cent since last August, reports PCWorld.com

These are SLC, or Single-Level Cell chips, that cost more and last longer than their MLC (Multi-Level Cell) chips.

The increasing popularity of solid-state hard drives (SSDs) using MLC chips are expected to be boosted by falling prices.

Memory cards and USB Flash drives continue to be the most common use for flash chips, though DRAMeXchange believes the iPod and iPhone will "continue to exercise a meaningful impact over the industry in 2008 if the strong sales record is sustainable."

The two lines contribute around 16 per cent to the level of global flash demand, says DRAMeXchange. However, reports abound that Apple has cut its procurement demands for the iPod.