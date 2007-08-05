Transcend audio player offers plenty for less

If battery life is what really matters to you when choosing a portable audio player, then the latest DAP from Transcend Japan may have the answer, thanks to its ability to go 30 hours between charges.

The T.sonic 840 is available in either a white 2GB version for ¥12,800 (£53) or in black at ¥16,800 (£70) and the specs of the 70g player aren't bad either.

World traveller

As well as playing MP3, WAV, WMA and WMA with DRM, it has a voice recorder, and FM radio and an alarm clock that can be set to various world times to match the dozen-plus languages the interface can be switched to.

With e-book and photo viewers and a reasonable 1.8-inch screen, the only thing really missing is the ability to play video clips, but we can't have everything.