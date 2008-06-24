PURE launches new miniature DAB radio

Digital radio specialist PURE has launched a compact version of its popular radio – the PURE ONE Mini.

The Mini is packed full of features that you would normally only find on a larger DAB device - boasting 16 presets, a USB port and textSCAN, so you can pause the radio and view info displayed as scrolling text.

Perfect for picnics

Priced at a mere £39.99 the radio is the perfect audio accompaniment to lounging and picnicking in parks this summer.

Well, whenever the so-called summer decides to arrive that is…

Head over to www.pure.com to purchase one online.