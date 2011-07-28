Polaroid announces new digital camera with inbuilt printer

The Z340 comes with an inbuilt printer for instant prints

Polaroid has announced a new digital camera equipped with an inbuilt printer, the Polaroid Z340.

Featuring onboard editing and viewing options, the Polaroid Z340 has been designed to instantly snap, print and share.

On-board editing

With the camera, photos can be cropped and edited prior to printing. Photos are also automatically saved on the camera or SD card for download later.

The Z340 uses ZINK (Zero Ink) printing technology from ZINK Imaging. ZINK paper is comprised of three layers which contain dye crystals that are activated and coloured by heat.

Photos can be printed in seconds and are water resistant, smudge proof and tear proof.

Photographers can choose to use the classic Polaroid white border format along with full bleed 3x4 inch prints as well as a variety of fun and useful borders that can be added to the image prior to printing.

Images can be further personalised by borders that can be designed using the Z340 app.

The Z340 comes in the box with 10 sheets of ZINK Photo Paper, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, an adapter/charger, USB cable and a handstrap.

The Polaroid Z340 price will be £229.99 RRP and will be available from December 2011.