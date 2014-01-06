Fuji announces all-black X100S thanks to 'customer demand'

Fans of sleek black cameras, rejoice - Fuji has some good news for you.

Not only will the X100S be available in retro cool silver and black, but for those looking for something a little more discreet, an all-black version will soon be available to buy.

The X100S is a premium compact camera, complete with an APS-C sized sensor and fixed 23mm f/2.0 lens.

It also features a hybrid viewfinder, while the X-Trans CMOS sensor features a filter-less design which boasts the same kind of detail as some full-frame sensors.

Other black accessories, such as a lens hood and case, will also be available.

The Fuji X100S black edition price will be £999.99 (approx US$1,635 / AU$1,836).