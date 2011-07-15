Free binoculars with Tamron superzoom lens

Tamron, the lens manufacturer, has launched a new travel promotion.

From today (15 July), customers purchasing a new Tamron 18-270mm PZD lens can claim a pair of Steiner Safari 8x22 binoculars worth £99.

Superzoom lenses such as the 18-270mm Tamron lens make great holiday lenses as they allow you to take one lens to cover a variety of situations without having to change lenses all the time or weigh your luggage down with extra kit. The 8x22 Safari binoculars coupled with the superzoom lens make for an ideal travel kit.

The Tamron 18-270mm PZD is the world's lightest and most compact 15x DSLR zoom lens. It boasts an f/3.5-6.3 maximum aperture and a mimimum focus range of 49cm.

The lens is constructed of 13 groups and 18 elements and is available in mounts for Nikon, Canon and Sony DSLRs.

To claim the free binoculars, customers need to purchase the lens between 15 July and 15 September 2011. Claims must be received by Intro 2020 on or before 30 September 2011.

Lenses must be purchased in the United Kingdom and Ireland only from an authorised Tamron stockist.

For more details, to find a stockist near you and to download the claim form for the binoculars, visit the Intro 2020 website.