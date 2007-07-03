Skype slashes call costs

The Skype offer reduces the cost of some calls by over 50 per cent of their usual price

Skype has slashed the price of calls to landlines and mobiles in India and Pakistan in a special summer deal.

The Skype promotion, which runs throughout July, has reduced the cost of calls to India to 4.7p per minute (ex VAT). Skype calls to Pakistan now cost 3.3p per minute (ex VAT). The Skype offer reduces the cost of some calls by over 50 per cent of their usual price.

The Skype special offer call rates apply to call via Skype's VoIP service out to any landline or mobile registered in India or Pakistan. The Skype special offer runs until 31 July 2007.

The Skype Out rate are subject to a connection charge - see the website for details of rates.