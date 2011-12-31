Trending

TechRadar's phone and tablet resolutions 2012

By Tablets  

The promises we want the big brands to make next year

TechRadar's smartphone resolutions 2012
Less of that, more of this, please

It's been a weird old year for the big names in the smartphone and tablet world - big wins and low lights aplenty.

We've sat down and scratched out a few ideas that these multi-national behemoths should be thinking of taking up as their New Year's resolutions for 2012 - don't say we're not trying to help.

From re-thinking designs to bringing together the Android fraternity, we've worked out a number of ways these companies can all enjoy a much smoother 2012, so sit back and see what these brands should be up to over the next 12 months.

