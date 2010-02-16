Trending

T-Mobile Pulse Mini unveiled for £99.99

By Mobile phones  

Android is now really on a budget

The T-Mobile Pulse Mini
The T-Mobile Pulse Mini

T-Mobile has announced at a press conference at Mobile World Congress that it will be slimming down its budget Android offering in the T-Mobile Pulse Mini.

The new phone will retail for just £99.99 on Pay as you go tariffs, and will allow more users to sample Android without breaking the bank.

It's not got the worst specs in the world either: 3.2MP camera with LED flash, 2.8-inch resistive touchscreen and a 3.5mm headphone jack (where the original Pulse just had a 2.5mm offering).

Inter-dimensional

The Mini phone has dimensions of 106x57x14mm, meaning it's not the thinnest device out on the market - but at that price we doubt that will affect its appeal.

It's not got a lot else to shout about - 300MB on board memory, a microSD card slot for media expansion and Android 2.1 are the main highlights from the rest of the spec sheet (although we're pleased to see the latter on such a cheap device).

T-Mobile also used the press conference to announce that it will be offering the Samsung Wave - the first smartphone based on the electronics firm's Bada platform - in Europe as well.

The T-Mobile Pulse Mini has been given a UK release date of April this year, so there's not long to start rummaging down the back of the sofa to see if you can afford this Android marvel.

See more Mobile phones news