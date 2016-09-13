iOS 10 is now available to download on your existing iPhone and iPad

You can't even get your hands on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus yet, but you can get hold of the shiny new software they'll be running as Apple's iOS 10 release date is right now – three days ahead of the new handsets hitting stores.

Apple announced at its Special Event last week that iOS 10 would roll out to all compatible devices from September 13, so it's time to pick up your iPhone, power up your iPad or dust off your iPod to see if it's ready to download and install.

Not every iDevice is eligible for the update, so you'll need to have an iPhone 5 or above, iPad 4th gen or higher or an iPod Touch 6th gen. Here's a handly little image showing which devices are good to go.

Patience is a virtue

iOS 10 update didn't happen immediately today. Instead, Apple timed new installs to 10am Pacific, the same time it kicked off its keynote last week. Remember, though, it can take a while for the new software to make its way to every device.

iOS 10 brings in a host of new and upgraded features including new-look notifications, an enhanced iMessage app, more 3D touch options and smarter text predictions.